Are parents married or not? will no longer be relevant in the Birth certificate - Registrar General

The Registrar General, M.C. Vithanage stated that the digital birth certificates that will be introduced in the coming couple of months have removed the question - whether the parents are married

The Registrar General stated that this question in the old birth certificate was not included in the new birth certificate as it was prejudicial to children.

The Registrar General also stated that steps will be taken for the convenience of the public.to establish an Office to issue certificates for Birth, Death and Marriage before the end of this month at Suhurupaya, where the Department of Immigration and Emigration is located,