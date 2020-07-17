සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Weather Update - 17 July- thundershowers in several parts of the island today

Friday, 17 July 2020 - 11:47

Weather Update - 17 July- thundershowers in several parts of the island today
The Meteorological Department states that there will be thundershowers in several parts of the island today.

The Department said that thundershowers will occur in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Central, Eastern and North Central provinces.

Also, the sea areas from Matara to Batticaloa via Hambantota and Pottuvil as well as from Chilaw to Puttalam and Kankesanthurai via Mannar will be rough.
