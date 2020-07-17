Operations+commence+from+today+to+fine+vehicles+parked+on+pavements+and+prohibited+areas

Police say that legal action will be taken against motorcycles and vehicles parked at unauthorized places and sidewalks from today.
DIG Ajith Rohana further stated that stern action will be taken against those who park their vehicles in unauthorized places and a fine of up to Rs. 50,000 will be imposed under the National Highways Act.
DIG Ajith Rohana further stated that stern action will be taken against those who park their vehicles in unauthorized places and a fine of up to Rs. 50,000 will be imposed under the National Highways Act.