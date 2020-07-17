An+investigation+into+forest+conservation+officers+who+cut+down+1500+trees





The Commission to Investigate Bribery or Corruption has commenced an investigation into a timber racket worth nearly Rs. 100 million in the Weerakkulicholai Reserve in Puttalam which belongs to the Forest Department.



The timber smuggling took place in 2017 and it is reported that nearly 1,500 trees have been cut down there.



Lal Abeygunasekera, the Additional Conservation General of the Forest Department, appeared before the Commission appointed to Investigate a Bribery or Corruption, yesterday to make a statement with regard to a complaint filed in this regard.



He told the media after appearing before the commission that a group of officials from the Forest Department had been charged with timber smuggling and that one of them had gone missing.