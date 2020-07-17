Party+secretaries+meet+the+Election+Commission+today

A meeting between the secretaries of all parties and the Election Commission is to be held today.



Elections Commissioner General Saman Sri Ratnayake stated that the details of the forthcoming general election will be discussed at the meeting to be held at the Elections Commission in Rajagiriya at 10 am today.



Meanwhile, the Elections Commission stated that 3,377 complaints have been received so far regarding election law violations related to the general election.



The National Election Complaints Management Center has received 758 complaints regarding election law violations while the District Election Complaints Management Center has received 2,619 complaints.