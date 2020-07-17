UNP+candidate+arrested+on+charges+of+criminal+intimidation

The Kuliyapitiya Police yesterday arrested a UNP candidate contesting the general election arrested on charges of criminal intimidation.



The police stated that the candidate had gone to a house in the Kithalawa-Annaruwa area with another group the day before yesterday and had forcibly entered a house with swords and clubs and carried out the intimidation.



The suspect is to be produced before the Kuliyapitiya Magistrate's Court today.