Mystery over the death of a 10 year old girl - alleged to have been attacked by a snake

Suspicion has surfaced over the death of a 10 year old girl in Puttalam who was pronounced dead bitten by a snake.



The Puttalam Police have commenced a special investigation into the death of the 10 year old girl who was allegedly bitten by a snake.



The hospital police informed the Puttalam police headquarters that the death was suspicious.



Her mother living in the Asirigama area in Puttalam had admitted the 10-year-old girl to the Puttalam Base Hospital yesterday morning after being allegedly stung by a snake.



It is reported that the girl has died due to excessive bleeding while being admitted to the hospital.



However, the post-mortem examination on the death is scheduled for today.