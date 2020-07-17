Several+wildlife+unions+on+sick+leave+today

Seven Wildlife Officers' Trade Unions have reported sick leave today and launched a trade union action.
The President of the All Ceylon Joint Wildlife Officers' Association Prabhash Karunatilake stated that they resorted to trade union action to protest against the non-payment of incentives to wildlife officers for their 24 hour service for many years.
