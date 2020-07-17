The+two+super+cars+brought+to+Sri+Lanka+in+the+pretext+of+spare+parts

Unauthorized Mini Cooper and luxury van found in a container
A Mini Cooper car and a luxury van that were illegally imported into the country have been seized by the Customs in a container. It is said that the relevant vehicles have been imported under the pretext of importing car spare parts
The importation of car spare parts has been temporarily banned due to the effects of the coronavirus.
However, it is said that the relevant container was imported before the ban was imposed.
