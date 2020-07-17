09+senior+police+officers+appointed+as+hostage+negotiators

The Ministry of Defense has taken steps to appoint 09 senior police officers as negotiators to secure the release of hostages.
The ministry said in a statement that the move was in line with international aviation conventions for the management of cases such as hijackings or hostages.
The official ceremony was held at the Ministry of Defense yesterday under the patronage of retired Secretary Defense Major General Kamal Gunaratne.
