Water+cuts+in+Colombo+and+surrounding+areas++

10-hour Water cut from 8.00pm on 18th July (Saturday) to 6.00 am on Sunday (19th July)



The water supply to several areas in Colombo will be suspended tomorrow due to urgent maintenance work under the Greater Colombo Water and Waste Water Management Improvement Program.



The National Water Supply and Drainage Board stated that the water supply to Colombo 13, 14 and 15 will be suspended for 10 hours from 8.00 pm tomorrow to 6.00 am the next day.



In addition, water will be supplied subject to low pressure in Colombo 11 & 12.



16-hour Water cut from 2.00 pm on 18th July (Saturday) to 6.00 am on Sunday (19th July)



The National Water Supply and Drainage Board stated that the water supply to several areas will be suspended for 16 hours from 2.00 pm tomorrow to 6.00 am the next day due to urgent maintenance work at the Ambatale Water Treatment Plant.



Accordingly, the water supply to Kolonnawa Municipal Council area, Rajagiriya, Moragasmulla, Obeysekarapura, Bandaranayakepura, Nawala and Koswatta will be suspended for 18 hours.