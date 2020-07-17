Three killed in wild elephant attacks in Okkampitiya, Moneragala.

Three persons have been killed in a wild elephant attack in two areas in Okkampitiya, Moneragala.



One incident has been reported from Okkampitiya - Dambeyaya area, where a 60-year-old woman died on the spot after being attacked by a wild elephant while she was going to tap rubber with her husband late this morning.



Her 62-year-old husband who was also attacked during this incident, died after being admitted to the Okkampitiya Regional Hospital.



Meanwhile, police stated that a person who was engaged in farming in the Palukele area in Okkampitiya has also died after being attacked by a wild elephant.