Here is how cattle worth Rs. 2.8 million were stolen from Tangalle and Weeraketiya areas (Video)





Police have raided an illegal slaughterhouse and arrested two suspects.



The illegal slaughterhouse was located in the Samad Mawatha area in the Beruwala Police Division.



Our correspondent stated that 18 cattle from the venue have been taken into police custody.



Further investigations have revealed that the cattle had been stolen from Tangalle and Weeraketiya areas.



It is reported that the value of the stolen cattle is around Rs. 2.5 million.



The two suspects arrested, aged 42 and 37, are said to be from the same area.



The two suspects are to be produced before the Kalutara Magistrate's Court and the Kalutara District Anti-Corruption Unit is conducting further investigations.