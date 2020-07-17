"22 years for Hiru, 22 Millionaires in 22 Days!" - Hiru visits the 12th millionaire from Kalawana (Video)

22 million cash bonanza, to celebrate the 22nd anniversary of Hiru – the highest cash bonanza through a TV channel -"22 years for Hiru, 22 Millionaires in 22 Days!"

Hiru is now ready to make a daily millionaire.



Accordingly, U.A. Niluka Damayanthi, from Kalawana, became the lucky winner of one million rupees.



You too can avail of this opportunity of becoming a millionaire by watching the Hiru tele procession from 7.30 pm to 9.55 pm during the five week days in the week.

What you have to do in order to win one million every day is to take note of the answers to the questions displayed during each of the teledramas 'Mahaviru Pandu', 'Gemunu Maharaja', 'Ahas Maliga' and 'Adarai Mun Adarai', telecast from 7.30 pm to 9.55 pm.

And once you spot the correct answer for the 'Adarai Mun Adarai' teledrama, type HTP [space] [Correct Answer Number in sequence] [Space] Enter your area with your name, NIC number and SMS to 7766.

If you are the lucky millionaire of the day, your name will appear on the screen during the drama 'Sihinayaka Seya' and you will have to speak to Hiru and confirm your identity within three minutes.

Watch the Hiru tele-procession from 7.30 pm to 9.55 pm during the five week days to become a millionaire.