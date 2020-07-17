141+dead+and+more+than+2+million+displaced+

At least 141 people have been killed in floods in southern China.



More than two million people have been displaced by the overflowing of the Yangtze River.



According to foreign media reports Chinese authorities said 33 rivers have reached record highs and downpours are continuing to batter regions along the Yangtze River.



The Agriculture Ministry, declaring its second-highest emergency response level, has sent teams to Jiangxi and four other provinces to help with disaster relief and minimise the damage.



China's worst floods in recent years were in 1998 when more than 2,000 people died and almost 3 million homes were destroyed.