Elect+a+government+that+will+protect+the+property+for+the+next+generation

The Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa states that the people should decide whether to appoint a government that sells property or to create a government that protects those properties for the next generation.
The Prime Minister stated this addressing a public meeting held in Ruwanwella.
Another public meeting organized by the Sri Lanka People's Front targeting the forthcoming general election was held in Ruwanwella yesterday.
