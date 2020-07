President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa this morning participated in a public meeting held in Padiyathalawa to confirm the victory of the Sri Lanka Podu Jana Peramuna.



The President is scheduled to attend several other public meetings in the Ampara District today.



The rally was organized by the Sri Lanka Podu Jana Peramuna and was held at the Padiyathalawa Pradeshiya Sabha Stadium.



President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa joined the rally at around 11.00 am. The President received a warm welcome from the people.