The fate of the traditional brass manufacturers (video)

Traditional brass manufacturers today face many difficulties due to the exploitation of middlemen and the difficulty in procuring raw materials.

This is an investigation into their concerns.

Among the industries that have been handed down from the past, the metal industry has a special place.

The brass industry is one of the leading industries in the metal industry.

The Pilimatalawa-Kiriwavula area in the Kandy District has been producing brassware for cultural activities for decades.

This is done as a home cottage industry and even today this industry is passed on using traditional technologies.

Today, those involved in this traditional industry have to face many problems in the face of the Covid 19 that has engulfed the country.

Lack of raw materials and high prices are their main concerns.

Also, the exploitation of middlemen in this industry on a large scale has caused these industrialists to suffer immensely.

Industry insiders also say that the opening up of the market for aluminium and plastic substitutes has caused a setback in the brass industry.

They draw the attention of the authorities to provide state patronage to their industry and request for proper government sponsorship.