The Ministry of Education inquires from the Ministry of Health about the reopening of schools
The decision regarding the resumption of schools is likely to be announced by tomorrow, Education Ministry Secretary N.H.M. Chithrananda stated.
He further stated that they have inquired from the Ministry of Health regarding the time and date for the opening of schools.
