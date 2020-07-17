Election+Commission+summons+party+leaders

A discussion is being held between the secretaries of political parties and the Election Commission.



It was at the commission office in Rajagiriya.



It is said that the discussion which commenced this morning will focus on the forthcoming general election.



The secretaries of the political parties contesting this election are participating in the discussion. While arriving for the discussion, the General Secretary of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party, former Member of Parliament Dayasiri Jayasekara speaking to the media, said that the health recommendations to be implemented during the election period and related matters will be discussed at length.