The number of coronaviruses worldwide is now close to 14 million, reported deaths close to 600,000

The number of coronaviruses worldwide is now close to 14 million.

The death toll stands at 592,757.

Meanwhile, foreign media reported that hackers were manipulating a WhatsApp message called Argentina Is Doing It, which shows that Argentina has successfully controlled the covid 19 virus.

Computer experts point out that those messages carry a high risk of personal information on mobile phones being leaked to a third party.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus infections in India has now surpassed one million.

The highest number of deaths yesterday was recorded in Brazil with 1299 deaths. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been diagnosed with coronavirus infection for the second time.



