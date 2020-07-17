Several villages in Hingurakgoda at risk due to cracks and subsidence (Video)

There are reports from the Hingurakgoda area of ​​several villages that are at high risk due to cracks and subsidence.

Buildings in the Pasiyawewa, Bubula, Unagalavehera West, Hinguraka, Raja Ela and Minneriya Grama Niladhari Divisions in the Hingurakgoda Divisional Secretariat, have visible cracks.

The National Building Research Organization has conducted on-site inspections on several occasions where 223 houses have been identified as posing a risk and 67 houses as high risk.

The Raja Ela area has been most affected by the cracks and subsidence with 112 houses reported to be damaged.

However, the solution given by the District Secretariat to the people living in the houses where the cracks have occurred is to temporarily build tents in front of the houses.

But the villagers allege that they do not have a suitable environment to live in.

Villagers say the cracks started 10 years ago and have spread rapidly over the past four years.

However, people living in dire straits are requesting that these lives be saved and a safe place provided to them before the onset of the rainy season.