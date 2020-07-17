Homagama SP's office staff quarantined - 31 referred to Attidiya and Habaraduwa Quarantine Centers

Homagama Police Superintendent’s office staff and the staff of the special Fraud investigation unit of the same office have been sent on quarantine after a female police sergeant attached to the Homagama SP's office has been confirmed for coronavirus infection.



The Police Media Unit stated that they have been directed to the Attidiya and Habaraduwa Quarantine Centers.



The police media division stated that there are 22 policemen and 09 civilians, among those who have been referred to quarantine.



The son of the female police sergeant in question had worked as a consultant at the Kandakadu Rehabilitation Center and it had been confirmed that he had previously been infected with the coronavirus.