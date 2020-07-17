140+priests+and+staff+of+the+famous+Tirupati+Temple+infected+with+Covid-19+but+the+temple+will+remain+open+

140 priests and staff of the famous Tirupati Temple (Venkateswara Temple) in Andhra Pradesh, India have been infected with the coronavirus.Fourteen priests have been infected with the coronavirus.

According to Y.V. Subba Reddy, chairperson of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Board, there are no plans to stop public darshan at Tirumala Tirupati Balaji temple.



Devotees will be able to visit the famous Tirumala Tirupati Balaji temple, amid a controversy over priests and employees getting infected with the highly contagious coronavirus according to Indian media reports

He also said there was no evidence that the devotees were infected with the virus.However, he stressed that social distance must be maintained to prevent the spread of the virus.Venkateswara Temple is situated in the hill town of Tirumala at Tirupati in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, India.