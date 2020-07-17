Five-member+expert+committee+appointed+to+look+into+the+destruction+of+the+13th+century+building

A five-member expert committee has been appointed by the order of the Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa to investigate into the demolishing of a 13th century building of archaeological value in Kurunegala belonging to the historical Kingdom of Kurunegala.

Director General of Archaeology Prof. Senarath Dissanayake has been appointed as the Chairman of the Committee.



The other members are the Kurunegala District Secretary, Archaeologist T.G. Kulatunga, Deputy Director of the Ministry of Buddhasasana, Cultural and Religious Affairs, Archaeologist Prasad Ranasinghe and Architect Sumedha Mathota.