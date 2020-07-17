Dates+are+set+for+consideration+of+the+petition+against+the+suspension+of+pension+increments

The Court of Appeal today ordered the petition filed before the Court of Appeal against the suspension of pension increment to be called for consideration on September 29.

Our court correspondent stated that the petition was filed by 95 persons including Mahinda Jayasinghe, the convener of the National Organization for the Protection of Government Pensioners and Retirement Rights

The petition was taken up before Presiding Judge of the Court of Appeal Justice A.H.M.D. Navas and Justice Sobhitha Rajakaruna.

The Cabinet of Ministers headed by the Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Mahinda Rajapaksa and 20 others including the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration have been named as respondents .