Production of suspended tea factories in the Central Province to commence after a proper inspection - PM

The Prime Minister has instructed the Tea Board to take steps to resume production within a week after a proper inspection of tea factories in the Central Province which have been suspended.

This was stated at a meeting held this morning to discuss possible solutions to the decision taken to suspend the production of 13 tea factories.

The tea manufacturers in the Central Province have pointed out that about 100,000 people have been severely inconvenienced due to the action taken by the Tea Board to suspend the production of 13 tea factories in the Central Province without proper investigation.

Due to this the tea industrialist have requested the Prime Minister to conduct an investigation in order to start production in those factories.

Accordingly, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has instructed the Chairman of the Tea Board to conduct separate inspections for the relevant tea factories and commence production as soon as possible.

The Prime Minister has further emphasized that strict legal action should be taken against any illegal tea production in factories.