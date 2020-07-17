සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Strong warning to a candidate who administered medicine to plantation workers during an election campaign

Friday, 17 July 2020 - 18:44

Strong+warning+to+a+candidate+who+administered++medicine+to+plantation+workers+during+an+election+campaign
A doctor who is contesting the general election from the Nuwara Eliya District has been taken into custody by the Public Health Inspectors for administering drugs to estate workers during the election campaign.

It has been revealed that this candidate had checked the blood pressure of the plantation workers during the election campaign yesterday afternoon and had given them medicines and while other plantation workers had been given several other drugs according to their symptoms.

According to information received by the Bogawantalawa Medical Officer of Health, the Public Health Inspectors had taken the candidate into custody since he had examined the diseases of plantation workers and provided them with medicines on the false pretext that he was a doctor.

Public health inspectors have stated that the candidate did not have any identity card or document to prove that he is a doctor.

They have also stated that no approval has been obtained from the Nuwara Eliya District Director of Health Services or the Bogawantalawa Medical Officer of Health office to test the symptoms of plantation workers and provide them with medicines.

Public health inspectors have seized a blood pressure monitor and several drugs from the candidate's car.

He was then severely reprimanded and released on a bond by the public health inspectors.

Our correspondent said that the relevant candidate has also admitted that he had done something wrong.
