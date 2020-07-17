සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

President calls on engineers to revolutionize construction sector (Video)

Friday, 17 July 2020 - 20:08

President+calls+on+engineers+to+revolutionize+construction+sector+%28Video%29


President Gotabaya Rajapaksa invited the local engineers to take part in a revolutionary transformation in the construction sector which will fulfill the needs of urban and rural population.

“People in many parts of the country suffer due to lack of water for drinking and irrigation purposes. Tanks and irrigation systems have nearly collapsed. Development of the road network in rural areas should be expedited. Development projects serve no purpose if they fail to meet the basic needs of the people. My assumption to the office as the President will also become futile if I am unable to deliver the primary needs of the people of this country”, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said.

President made these remarks during a meeting with the members of the Institution of Engineers, Sri Lanka held at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday (16).

For many years preparation of feasibility reports of development projects, construction supervision and the decision making have been done by foreign engineers. Projects led by them have failed to meet the needs of the people. President said the culture of assigning development projects to foreign companies will be reverted and future development programme will be entrusted upon the local engineers.

The Government placed faith on the youth in the battle against terrorism. In the same manner, President said that he will place his trust on the local engineers in the expected revolution in the construction sector adding that the past era of renowned engineers from Sri Lanka should usher in again.

The engineers assured that they would shoulder the task of putting in place a local mechanism in the country, reciprocating the confidence placed on them by the President.

The President said that he was deeply saddened regarding the current status of the State Engineering Corporation and the Government Workshop and added that the responsibility of rebuilding these institutions better than before lies with the engineers.

The President noted that the challenges faced by the country at present due to the COVID-19 crisis are ten times greater than the challenges encountered when he took over the administration, and stressed that he would face the situation with more vigour.

The President also highlighted the importance of the contribution of local construction companies and engineers in resolving the housing problem of low and middle income earners.

The importance of renovating the tanks and irrigation system without damaging the original structure was also discussed.

“Developing the economy means raising the living standards of the people”. President Rajapaksa said that a development plan should be drafted with the aim of achieving this target.

The engineers also said they were confident that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa would lead the country in the right direction.

Secretary to the President P.B. Jayasundera, Secretaries to Ministries and Heads of State and Private Institutions were also present at the discussion.

PM shares about the objective of Samagi Jana Balawegaya in this election (Video)
PM shares about the objective of Samagi Jana Balawegaya in this election (Video)
Friday, 17 July 2020 - 23:15

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa states that the Samagi Jana Balawegaya is contesting this election not to gain power in the government or the opposition... Read More

"22 years for Hiru, 22 Millionaires in 22 Days!" - 13th millionaire from Thalavila (Video)
Friday, 17 July 2020 - 23:20

22 million cash bonanza, to celebrate the 22nd anniversary of Hiru – the highest cash bonanza through a TV channel -"22 years for Hiru, 22 Millionaires... Read More

Eight (08) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,697
Eight (08) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,697
Friday, 17 July 2020 - 22:43

Eight (08) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,697 Eight (08) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus)... Read More


logo

Trending News

A one year and four month old baby raped, brutally sexually abused and beaten to death... (Video)
17 July 2020
A one year and four month old baby raped, brutally sexually abused and beaten to death... (Video)
The two super cars brought to Sri Lanka in the pretext of spare parts
17 July 2020
The two super cars brought to Sri Lanka in the pretext of spare parts
The decision regarding the resumption of schools is likely to be announced by tomorrow
17 July 2020
The decision regarding the resumption of schools is likely to be announced by tomorrow
Operations commence from today to fine vehicles parked on pavements and prohibited areas
17 July 2020
Operations commence from today to fine vehicles parked on pavements and prohibited areas
Covid -19 UPDATE: A 12 year old child from Rajanganaya test positive for Covid-19
17 July 2020
Covid -19 UPDATE: A 12 year old child from Rajanganaya test positive for Covid-19

International News

140 priests and staff of the famous Tirupati Temple infected with Covid-19 but the temple will remain open
17 July 2020
140 priests and staff of the famous Tirupati Temple infected with Covid-19 but the temple will remain open
141 dead and more than 2 million displaced
17 July 2020
141 dead and more than 2 million displaced
The Statement by Sri Lanka at the 44th Session of the Human Rights Council regarding Israel occupied Palestine territory
17 July 2020
The Statement by Sri Lanka at the 44th Session of the Human Rights Council regarding Israel occupied Palestine territory
Over 60 dead in floods in Assam, India
16 July 2020
Over 60 dead in floods in Assam, India
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.