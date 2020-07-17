Election+Commission+discussion+with+the+secretaries+of+political+parties+

A discussion between the secretaries of political parties and the Election Commission regarding the general election was held at the Commission's office in Rajagiriya today.



The situation with the coronavirus as well as the counting of votes and the maintenance of party offices were discussed at the meeting.



Secretary General of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya Ranjith Maddumabandara and Deputy Leader of the United National Party Ravi Karunanayake were also present at the discussion.