Health+guidelines+for+Election+to+be+gazetted+at+midnight+today

Health guidelines for the General Election are scheduled to be gazetted at midnight today.
Friday, 17 July 2020 - 20:38
Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa states that the Samagi Jana Balawegaya is contesting this election not to gain power in the government or the opposition... Read More
22 million cash bonanza, to celebrate the 22nd anniversary of Hiru – the highest cash bonanza through a TV channel -"22 years for Hiru, 22 Millionaires... Read More
Eight (08) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,697 Eight (08) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus)... Read More