Views regarding the general election which will be held in 19 days (video)





Opposition politicians in the political arena expressed various views regarding the 2020 general election which will be held in 19 days.



Former President Maithripala Sirisena says that most of his time these days is spent talking to UNP members who come home to talk to him.



Addressing an election rally he said that UNP members come to meet him by bus loads from the villages.



Meanwhile, Samagi Jana Balawegaya candidate Piyasena Gamage said that some candidates have now forgotten their party.



Meanwhile, the candidate of the Podu Jana Peramuna Dayasiri Jayasekara stated that the candidates who make various allegations for preferential votes will become friends after the election.



Samagi Jana Balawegaya candidate Nalin Bandara also participated in a public meeting and expressed his views.



He said that the votes of the government were decreasing day by day.