Election Health guidelines gazette - No. 2184/34 - FRIDAY, JULY 17, 2020

The Extraordinary Gazette notification on health guidelines for the General Election has been gazetted a short while ago.QUARANTINE AND PREVENTION OF DISEASES ORDINANCE (CHAPTER 222) REGULATIONS made by the Minister of Health and Indigenous Medical Services under section 2 and 3 of the Quarantine and Prevention of Diseases Ordinance (Chapter 222).Regulations 1. These regulations may be cited as the Corona Virus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) (Elections) Regulations, No. 1 of 2020.2. Every person who intends to organise a meeting in relation to an election during the period of an election shall give notice in writing prior to not less than twenty-four hours of the commencement of such meeting to the Medical Officer of Health of the area in which such meeting is to be held.3. The organizer who gives the notice under regulation 2 shall ensure that the number of persons attending such meeting shall not exceed three hundred: Provided, however, where the leader of a political party or an independent group participates at such meeting, the number of persons attending such meeting shall not exceed five hundred.4.The organizer shall – (a) maintain a record of the name, identity card number and contact detail of every person attending such meeting; (b) provide adequate hand washing facility with soap or sanitiser for the persons attending such meeting and ensure that every person who attends such premises washes their hands before entering the premises; (c) ensure social distancing not less than one metre between two persons including speakers attending such meeting; (d) ensure that every person who attends such meeting wears a face mask at all times; and (e) disinfect or cause to be disinfected the equipments including the microphone immediately after being used by a person.5. A group of persons visiting the houses of electors during the period of an election for the purpose of canvassing for the votes of such electors or distribution of hand bills or other printed materials shall not exceed five.6. The group of persons referred to in regulation 5 shall- (a) at all times wear a face mask and maintain social distancing of not less than one metre between themselves and between themselves and occupants of the house; and (b) sanitise their hands before distributing hand bills or other printed materials to the occupants of the house.7. Every candidate in any election shall - (a) provide adequate hand washing facility with soap or sanitiser for the persons visiting the election office and its premises of such candidate and ensure that every person who visits such office and premises washes their hands before entering the premises; (b) ensure social distancing of not less than one metre between two persons at such office and its premises; (c) ensure that every person who visits such office and its premises wears a face mask at all times; (d) ensure that no alcohol is brought into or consumed within such office and its premises; and (e) ensure that no games of chance or skills are played within such office and its premises.8. Every person who is in any polling station and its premises, counting centres and its premises and the office of the Election Commission and its premises shall – (a) sanitise his hands with soap or sanitiser before entering the polling station and its premises, counting centres and its premises and the office of the Election Commission and its premises; (b) maintain social distancing of not less than one metre between two persons; and (c) wear a face mask at all times.9. In these regulations- “during the period of an election” means the period commencing on the making of a Proclamation or Order for the conduct of a Referendum or for the holding of an election, as the case may be, and ending on the date on which the result of poll taken at such Referendum or election, as the case may be, is declared.