Eight (08) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,697

Eight (08) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.



Six (06) are inmates from Kandakadu & Senapura Rehabilitation Centres and the other two (02) are their contacts who have tested positive for Covid-19.

The country total has increased to 2,697 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.



Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-July-17| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

Total confirmed cases – 2,697



Recovered and discharged – 2,012

Active cases – 674

New Cases for the day – 10*

Total Deaths – 11

Date New patients

in July 17 -July 10* 16 -July 13* 15 -July 09 14 -July 19 13 -July 29 12 -July 106 11 -July 57 10 -July 300 09 -July 60 08 -July 13 07 -July 04 06 -July 01 05 -July 02 04 -July 05 03 -July 03 02 -July 12 01 -July 07

* on going data to be updated