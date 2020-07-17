සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Eight (08) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,697

Friday, 17 July 2020 - 22:43

Eight+%2808%29+more+persons+confirmed+for+Covid+-19%3A+SL+Country+total+increases+to+2%2C697

Eight (08) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,697

Eight (08) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

Six (06) are inmates from Kandakadu & Senapura Rehabilitation Centres and the other two (02) are their contacts who have tested positive for Covid-19.

The country total has increased to 2,697 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-July-17| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

Total confirmed cases – 2,697

Recovered and discharged – 2,012

Active cases – 674

New Cases for the day – 10* 

Total Deaths – 11

 

Date

New patients 
in July

17 -July

10*

16 -July

13*

15 -July

09

14 -July

19

13 -July

29

12 -July

106

11 -July

57

10 -July

300

09 -July

60

08 -July

13

07 -July

04

06 -July

01

05 -July

02

04 -July

05

03 -July

03

02 -July

12

01 -July

07

* on going data to be updated

PM shares about the objective of Samagi Jana Balawegaya in this election (Video)
PM shares about the objective of Samagi Jana Balawegaya in this election (Video)
Friday, 17 July 2020 - 23:15

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa states that the Samagi Jana Balawegaya is contesting this election not to gain power in the government or the opposition... Read More

"22 years for Hiru, 22 Millionaires in 22 Days!" - 13th millionaire from Thalavila (Video)
Friday, 17 July 2020 - 23:20

22 million cash bonanza, to celebrate the 22nd anniversary of Hiru – the highest cash bonanza through a TV channel -"22 years for Hiru, 22 Millionaires... Read More

Election Health guidelines gazette - No. 2184/34 - FRIDAY, JULY 17, 2020
Election Health guidelines gazette - No. 2184/34 - FRIDAY, JULY 17, 2020
Friday, 17 July 2020 - 22:26

The Extraordinary Gazette notification on health guidelines for the General Election has been gazetted a short while ago.The text of the Gazette is given... Read More


logo

Trending News

A one year and four month old baby raped, brutally sexually abused and beaten to death... (Video)
17 July 2020
A one year and four month old baby raped, brutally sexually abused and beaten to death... (Video)
The two super cars brought to Sri Lanka in the pretext of spare parts
17 July 2020
The two super cars brought to Sri Lanka in the pretext of spare parts
The decision regarding the resumption of schools is likely to be announced by tomorrow
17 July 2020
The decision regarding the resumption of schools is likely to be announced by tomorrow
Operations commence from today to fine vehicles parked on pavements and prohibited areas
17 July 2020
Operations commence from today to fine vehicles parked on pavements and prohibited areas
Covid -19 UPDATE: A 12 year old child from Rajanganaya test positive for Covid-19
17 July 2020
Covid -19 UPDATE: A 12 year old child from Rajanganaya test positive for Covid-19

International News

140 priests and staff of the famous Tirupati Temple infected with Covid-19 but the temple will remain open
17 July 2020
140 priests and staff of the famous Tirupati Temple infected with Covid-19 but the temple will remain open
141 dead and more than 2 million displaced
17 July 2020
141 dead and more than 2 million displaced
The Statement by Sri Lanka at the 44th Session of the Human Rights Council regarding Israel occupied Palestine territory
17 July 2020
The Statement by Sri Lanka at the 44th Session of the Human Rights Council regarding Israel occupied Palestine territory
Over 60 dead in floods in Assam, India
16 July 2020
Over 60 dead in floods in Assam, India
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.