Eight (08) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,697
Eight (08) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.
Six (06) are inmates from Kandakadu & Senapura Rehabilitation Centres and the other two (02) are their contacts who have tested positive for Covid-19.
The country total has increased to 2,697 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-July-17| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data
Total confirmed cases – 2,697
Recovered and discharged – 2,012
Active cases – 674
New Cases for the day – 10*
Total Deaths – 11
|
Date
|
New patients
|
17 -July
|
10*
|
16 -July
|
13*
|
15 -July
|
09
|
14 -July
|
19
|
13 -July
|
29
|
12 -July
|
106
|
11 -July
|
57
|
10 -July
|
300
|
09 -July
|
60
|
08 -July
|
13
|
07 -July
|
04
|
06 -July
|
01
|
05 -July
|
02
|
04 -July
|
05
|
03 -July
|
03
|
02 -July
|
12
|
01 -July
|
07
* on going data to be updated