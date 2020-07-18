සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

High possibility of afternoon rains

Saturday, 18 July 2020 - 7:19

There is a high possibility of afternoon thundershowers over the island today (18), particularly in the Uva, Eastern and North-Central provinces, says the Department of Meteorology.

Several spells of showers will occur in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere in the evening or night.

Fairly heavy falls of above 50 mm are likely at some places in the Uva, Eastern and North-Central provinces.

The public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning and localized strong winds during thundershowers.
Former MP & Provincial Councillor Nimal. R. Peris arrested
Former MP & Provincial Councillor Nimal. R. Peris arrested
Saturday, 18 July 2020 - 20:53

Former MP & Provincial Councillor Nimal.R.Peris has been arrested by police for misusing state services and for defrauding the Postal Department. Read More

Committee report on the Kurunegala Royal Assembly Hall to be handed over in two days
Committee report on the Kurunegala Royal Assembly Hall to be handed over in two days
Saturday, 18 July 2020 - 19:57

An archaeological committee appointed to probe the damage caused to the Royal Assembly Hall of the Kurunegala Kingdom dating back to the 13th Century visited... Read More

PHIs who withdrew from coronavirus duty, pull back from infectious diseases from tomorrow
PHIs who withdrew from coronavirus duty, pull back from infectious diseases from tomorrow
Saturday, 18 July 2020 - 19:58

The public health inspectors union says that they will withdraw from activities related to eradicating all infectious diseases from tomorrow. At a media... Read More


