High+possibility+of+afternoon+rains

There is a high possibility of afternoon thundershowers over the island today (18), particularly in the Uva, Eastern and North-Central provinces, says the Department of Meteorology.



Several spells of showers will occur in the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in the Galle and Matara districts.



Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere in the evening or night.



Fairly heavy falls of above 50 mm are likely at some places in the Uva, Eastern and North-Central provinces.



The public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning and localized strong winds during thundershowers.