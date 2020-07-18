Motorcyclist+nabbed+with+cannabis

The STF nabbed a motorcyclist transporting 1.84 kg of cannabis at Egalwatte in Aluthgama last night (17).



According to the Hiru News correspondent, the arrest of the 27-year-old was made following a tip-off to the STF camp in Aluthgama.



The suspect had disregarded the police order to stop, but he was ambushed for a short distance and stopped.



He is due to be produced before the courts in Kalutara today.