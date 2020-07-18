Compensation+for+expatriate+workers+who+die+of+Covid-19

The Bureau of Foreign Employment is offering insurance compensation for Sri Lankans who die of Covid-19 while employed overseas.



The SLBFE says they should have to be registered with the institution to become eligible for the payment.



Presently, compensation files are under preparation in lieu of 20 such deaths.



The usual Rs. 500,000 compensation for the death an expatriate worker continues to be paid, while for registrations after 16 March 2020 the payment will be increased to Rs. 600,000.



Around 40 expatriate worker deaths have been reported so far – 18 from Saudi Arabia, nine from Kuwait, eight from the United Arab Emirates, two deaths each from Oman and Qatar and one death from Lebanon.