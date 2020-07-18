Decision+later+today+on+reopening+schools

The Covid-19 cluster that originated at the Kandakadu drug rehabilitation centre will be brought under control, says Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe.



With 10 new cases reported yesterday (17), the total infected found in Sri Lanka has risen to 2,697.



They are a child aged 12 years, three inmates each at Senapura and Kandakadu rehabilitation centres, two contacts of an inmate at the latter facility from Gampaha and a returnee from India.



A second stage of PCR tests will begin in Rajanganaya tomorrow, said Dr. Jasinghe.



He said 174 PCR tests conducted in the Colombo municipality area yesterday found no new patients.



Meanwhile, Education Secretary N.H.M. Chitrananda says a decision on reopening schools will be announced later today with a related response already received from the Health Ministry.