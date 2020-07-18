Aishwarya+Rai+taken+to+hospital+with+Covid-19

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been taken to hospital after testing positive for Covid-19 earlier this week.



The Indian actress, a former Miss World and one of Bollywood's most famous faces, is being treated at Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital.

Her daughter Aaradhya has also been taken to hospital.



Aishwarya's husband Abhishek and father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan, both also famous actors, have been in hospital since Saturday with the virus.



Jaya Bachchan, also a famous actress and Amitabh Bachchan's wife, tested negative.



Yesterday, India recorded a record 35,000 new cases of coronavirus cases in 24 hours, surpassing the one million mark.



The country now has the third-highest number of cases in the world, after the US and Brazil. The current death toll is 26,285.