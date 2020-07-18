369+million+USD+development+aid+up+to+April

Sri Lanka received 369 million US dollars in development aid in the first four months of this year, a notable drop from the 539 m USD received during the same period last year.
The decline is due to the suspension of a number of development projects as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
During the period, China offered 68.4 m USD, and a further 500 m USD received as budget assistance.
