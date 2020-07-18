Ex-STF+man+nabbed+peddling+heroin+with+accomplice

An ex-STF man peddling heroin by three-wheeler was arrested along with an accomplice at Arangala in Malambe in the early hours of this morning (18).



Nicknamed ‘Hokandara Rider’, he had 5.86 grams of heroin in his possession at the time of the arrest, made following information received by the intelligence unit of Athurugiriya police.



The accomplice was nabbed with 460 mg of heroin.



Later, the police searched the home of ‘Hokandara Rider’ at Hokandara North and seized several uniforms of the Army’s Special Forces, two Rambo knives, two live cartridges, three empty cartridges and Rs. 96,160 earned from heroin peddling.



The two suspects are due to be produced before the Kaduwela magistrate today.