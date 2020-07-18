Beggar remanded for rape, murder of 16-month-old

A 10-year-old girl admitted to Puttalam Base Hospital by her mother with a claim of a snake bite had actually died of blood loss following sexual abuse by her stepfather, an autopsy has revealed.



Director of the hospital Sumith Attanayake said the girl had died after admission around 7.00 am yesterday (17).



Subsequently, police searched her home and found clothes with clotted blood buried at several locations of the property.



The suspect has fled the area.



Police are to initiate legal action against the mother for not admitting the girl to hospital soon after she starting losing blood.



Meanwhile, a beggar man, aged 24 years, has sexually abused and killed a 16-month-old girl at a hotel-room at Periyamulla in Negombo.



He is the paramour of the girl’s mother, also a beggar, and both have been arrested and remanded until 28 July.