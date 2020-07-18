Difficult to hold election without PHIs - Deshapriya

It will be difficult to hold an election without the assistance of public health inspectors even without a Covid-19 pandemic, Election Commission chairman Mahinda Deshapriya told Hiru New.



PHIs are staying away from duties relating to the prevention of the virus since 12.30 pm yesterday (17) to protest a remark by the Health Minister that they will not be given powers in order to prevent harassment of the public.



Meanwhile, the health guidelines for the General Election were gazetted last night.



That was after the attorney general approved the three regulations pertaining to campaigning, holding meetings and maintaining election offices.



Coordinating officer to the AG Nishara Jayaratne said the Health Minister had submitted these three regulations only.



The gazette extraordinary requires a notification given to the area’s Medical Officer of Health 24 hours in advance about holding a meeting.



Also, it should be attended by not more than 300 people and a maximum 500 are allowed if a leader of a party or an independent group participates.



The name, national identity card number and contact details of every participant should be recorded.



Facilities should be made available to wash their hands before admission to the meeting.



At least one metre distance should be maintained among participants, who should wear face masks as well.