Premier+meets+bank+union+representatives

Prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa had a meeting at Temple Trees yesterday (17) with representatives of the Pragathi Bank Employees Union regarding the current situation of state-banks.
The PM’s Office says granting more pension dividends for the employees and ensuring pensions for all bank employees came under discussion.
The union also brought the premier’s attention to general welfare of the employees and reducing loan interest rates.
