Archbishop+asks+election+candidates+not+to+use+his+picture

Archbishop of Colombo Most Reverend Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith says certain General Election candidates are using his picture in electioneering without his permission or approval.



In a statement, the Archbishop says they are using the photographs taken at meetings with him in the past for the purpose.



He stresses that he does not engage in party politics either personally or as the Archbishop.



No one cannot deny the democratic right of every voter to exercise franchise according to conscience, he adds.