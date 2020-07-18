US+sets+another+Covid-19+record

The US marked a record number of Covid-19 cases yesterday (17) for the third consecutive day, notching 77,638 new infections in 24 hours.



The country also recorded 927 deaths in one day.



The hardest-hit by the virus, the US has suffered 139,128 total fatalities out of 3.64 million confirmed cases.



President Donald Trump has vowed not to order Americans to wear masks to contain the spread of the virus.



His comments came after the country's top infectious disease expert, Dr Anthony Fauci, urged state and local leaders to be "as forceful as possible" in getting people to wear masks.