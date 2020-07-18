100+Sri+Lankans+return+home

One hundred Sri Lankans have returned home from China, United Arab Emirates and Qatar.



According to the Hiru News correspondent, they arrived at the Katunayake Airport last night (17) and early this morning.



Following PCR tests at private hospitals, all of them have been sent to tourist hotels to be quarantined.



Test and hotel fees have been added to their airfares.



The government has suspended repatriating Sri Lankans as the 72 quarantine centres in the country have a maximum number of occupants.