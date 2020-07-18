PHIs meet to discuss next course of action (video)





Public health inspectors are presently having a meeting to decide their next course of action as they stay away from Covid-19 prevention duties since yesterday (17).



The PHIs are protesting against a remark by the Health Minister that they will not be given powers in order to prevent harassment of the public.



Meanwhile, the Education Ministry says a decision on reopening schools will be announced later today



A total of 550 Covid-19 patients have so far been identified from the cluster that originated at the drug rehabilitation centre at Kandakadu, says the National Operations Centre for the Prevention of Covid-19.



The Centre says 444 of them are inmates, while 64 are staff members and 42 their close contacts.



Two more Covid-19 positive Navy personnel have recovered completely and discharged from hospital.



This brings the total recoveries in the Navy to 901, says the Navy spokesman.



Only five presently remain hospitalized.



The Air Force quarantine centre in Mullaitivu today released 219 civilians who completed their quarantine period, AF spokesman Group Capt. Dushan Wijesinghe told Hiru News.



The Pelwehera quarantine centre released another 104 today.



Yesterday alone, 1,780 PCR tests were conducted to take the total tests so far to 132,796.



According to epidemiology Deepa Gamage, a majority of the infected are asymptomatic.



Meanwhile, 100 Sri Lankans have returned home from China, United Arab Emirates and Qatar.



According to the Hiru News correspondent, they arrived at the Katunayake Airport last night and early this morning.



Following PCR tests at private hospitals, all of them have been sent to tourist hotels to be quarantined.



Test and hotel fees have been added to their airfares.



The government has suspended repatriating Sri Lankans as the 72 quarantine centres in the country have a maximum number of occupants.