Main parties ready to follow health regulations (video)





Main political parties say they are ready to abide by the gazetted health regulations for the upcoming General Election.



The three regulations pertaining to campaigning, holding meetings and maintaining election offices were issued at midnight yesterday (17).



The gazette extraordinary requires a notification given to the area’s Medical Officer of Health 24 hours in advance about holding a meeting.



Also, it should be attended by not more than 300 people and a maximum 500 are allowed if a leader of a party or an independent group participates.



The name, national identity card number and contact details of each participant should be recorded.



Facilities should be made available to wash their hands before admission to the meeting.



At least one metre distance should be maintained among participants, who should wear face masks as well.



UNP general secretary Akila Viraj Kariyawasam told Hiru News that the party has already informed candidates to follow the regulations.



The Samagi Jana Balawegaya has told its candidates to act in accordance with those requirements, said its general secretary Ranjith Madduma Bandara.



Meanwhile, general secretary of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna Sagara Kariyawasam says its candidates were made aware about the regulations even before they were gazetted.