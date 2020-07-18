One million Covid-19 cases in 100 hours (video)





Global Covid-19 infections passed 14 million yesterday (17), according to a Reuters tally, marking the first time there has been a surge of 1 million cases in under 100 hours.



It has taken just four days to climb to 14 million cases from 13 million recorded on 13 July.



The US marked a record number of cases yesterday for the third consecutive day, notching 77,638 new infections in 24 hours.



The country also recorded 927 deaths in one day.



President Donald Trump has vowed not to order Americans to wear masks to contain the spread of the virus.



His comments came after the country's top infectious disease expert, Dr Anthony Fauci, urged state and local leaders to be "as forceful as possible" in getting people to wear masks.